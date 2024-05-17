HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

