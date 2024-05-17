HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 301.61% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 614,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.10. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In other news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter worth $36,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in OptiNose by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,848,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 47,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in OptiNose by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,699,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Articles

