HC Wainwright Trims Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Target Price to $5.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 44,523 shares of company stock valued at $66,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

