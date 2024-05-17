Head to Head Contrast: Fisker (FSRN) vs. Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 8,807 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$939.95 million -0.03 Fisker Competitors $6.42 billion $384.35 million -88.12

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Fisker Competitors -1,207.26% -247.84% -20.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 4410 24178 30568 628 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 399.69%. Given Fisker’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

