Head to Head Survey: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NeurAxis and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% Movano N/A -361.91% -215.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NeurAxis and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.28 -$14.63 million ($4.59) -0.67 Movano N/A N/A -$29.28 million ($0.65) -0.68

NeurAxis has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It also develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC), for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

