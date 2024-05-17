Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 47,646 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,965 shares of company stock worth $640,384. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 40,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $410.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

