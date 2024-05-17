Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,132 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,661,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,353,000 after acquiring an additional 540,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 66,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.19. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.