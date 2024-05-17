Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 104,484 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,484 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.81% of American Vanguard worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In related news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.34. 79,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.05. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

