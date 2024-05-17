Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 129,496 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,496 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

