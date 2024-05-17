Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Cantaloupe worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 396,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 53,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $492.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

