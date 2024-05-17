Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 28,336 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kirby worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,866,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,649 shares of company stock worth $3,861,546 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,586. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $117.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

