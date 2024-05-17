Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 364,468 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364,468 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of CoreCivic worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in CoreCivic by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 83,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

