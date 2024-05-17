Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 41,788 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,788 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 288,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in BWX Technologies by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

