Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after buying an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,401 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $941,408 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SSD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average of $183.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

