Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $7.45 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 245,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.85. 221,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

