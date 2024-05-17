Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Stock Price Down 10%

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 4,412,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,148,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.76.
About Hellenic Dynamics
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
