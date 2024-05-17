HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) PT Raised to $24.00

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HilleVax news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,890,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 843,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,898 shares of company stock valued at $986,026,106. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

