Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,503 Shares

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.04 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.