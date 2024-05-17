Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,503 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $14.04 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

