holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.26 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $87,163.98 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.27 or 0.04624874 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00055331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003536 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,792,333 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 855,792,333 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0035722 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $77,071.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.