HSBC Begins Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price target on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

