HSBC Begins Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.80 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

