Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,500 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 2,577,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,306.4 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Hulic stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Hulic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.