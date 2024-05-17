Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20. 871,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,269,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday.

Humacyte Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $747.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

