Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.29

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 943156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

