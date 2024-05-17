Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $87.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.