Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Hycroft Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
HYMCW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 100,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,329. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.