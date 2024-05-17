Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

HYMCW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 100,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,329. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.