iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.6 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
IAFNF stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.
iA Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.