iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.6 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAFNF stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

