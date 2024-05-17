Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after buying an additional 450,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

