Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 606,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 0.92. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Immunocore by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

