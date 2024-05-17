Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 575,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Immunome has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

