Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($24.64) and last traded at GBX 1,960 ($24.62), with a volume of 2969638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,878.50 ($23.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 22.45 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,927.42%.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($22.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,197 ($27.59).

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,811.07. The company has a market cap of £17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.03, a PEG ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imperial Brands

In other news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.92), for a total value of £1,047,677.75 ($1,315,847.46). 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.