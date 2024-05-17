Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 2,734 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.38. 181,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

