Inceptionr LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.63. 652,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

