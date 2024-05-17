Inceptionr LLC Invests $561,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,029. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

