Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.22.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.22. 92,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,310. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $835,205. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

