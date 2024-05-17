Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after buying an additional 316,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,169. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

