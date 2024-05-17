Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Up 13.1% in April

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 824,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 11,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,278. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

