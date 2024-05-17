Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBTX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,326,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,923. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.