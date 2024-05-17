indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

