Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ III remained flat at $3.15 during trading on Monday. 40,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,975. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Information Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,419,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

