Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,707. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $69.62 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

