Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets
In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,707. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $69.62 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
