Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to Issue $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $10.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

