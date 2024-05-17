Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Innovative Designs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IVDN opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 4.09. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About Innovative Designs
