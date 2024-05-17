Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Position Lessened by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,043 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.0 %

UAUG stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

