Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $17,421.48 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $17,421.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,314.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. First National Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $97.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Get First National alerts:

First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First National by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First National by 103.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

