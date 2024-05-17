Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $17,421.48 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $17,421.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,314.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First National Stock Performance
Shares of FXNC stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. First National Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $97.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51.
First National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
