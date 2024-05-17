Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases 3,381 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK remained flat at $19.94 during trading hours on Friday. 614,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

