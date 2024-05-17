Insider Buying: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Buys $270,833.29 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DNA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

