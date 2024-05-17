Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of GO opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 129,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 88.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

