Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) CFO Purchases $10,035.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) CFO Gabriel S. Morris purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $10,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 8.0 %

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.