Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) CFO Purchases $10,035.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) CFO Gabriel S. Morris purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $10,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Immix Biopharma Trading Up 8.0 %
Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.75.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
