Insider Buying: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Buys $138,229.46 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 577,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.6 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

See Also

